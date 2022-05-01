There are a number of good people running for the nomination for the 4th Congressional District in the Democratic Primary this May. Who ever wins this nomination will face Alek Skarlatos in the general election in November. Only registered Democrats can vote in this election.

The question Democratic voters must consider is which one of these people is the best candidate to defeat Alek Skarlatos in November. It is a mistake to not take Mr. Skarlatos seriously. In a fight for control of Congress, this election is of critical importance.

The person I believe has the best chance to win the general election is Doyle Canning. I also think Ms. Canning would deliver the best performance in Congress at a time when many issues demand attention. It is critical that a changing climate be effectively addressed. This can no longer be put off until later. We have been doing that for a generation; later is now.

This woman has worked hard since childhood to make a difference. She has earned her education and has stood up to polluters and big business effectively. Doyle Canning did not trip over any silver spoons to get there either. Please help me and thousands of good citizens to send Doyle Canning to Congress.

Richard Chasm

Dillard

(2) comments

melrosereader
melrosereader

"Only registered Democrats can vote in this election."

This is a misleading and dangerous statement. While it is true that only Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary, and only Republicans can vote in the Republican primary, there are several important non-partisan contests and measures on the ballot.

Three county commissioners are up for grabs, the all-important school bonds, the asinine join Idaho vote, and so on.

So vote for the offices that you are allowed to. Even if (especially if) you are a non-affiliated voter or a voter registered in one of the minor parties.

mword
mword

[thumbup]Good clarification, melrosereader.

