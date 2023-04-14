The individual who says "Beyond the Law" deserves praise. It is absolutely alarming how hypocritical the USA is now and how much risk every American citizen is currently facing.
It's the fault of humans, not the gun, in the ignorance of "It's the gun's fault." Every state must have a red flag. Criminals will always have access to weapons. Just have a look at our Biden border and the disaster caused by Biden sleeping with so many risky nations.
Who is in charge of our nation?
The perpetrator’s parents’ ought to have been alarmed by recent shootings like the one at the church. Parents and doctors have a responsibility to report dangers when they become aware of them. Stop using that monster as the victim. The six people died were are the victims.
The non-leaders of our nations' towns and governments are part of the blame.
I'm tired of these liberals placing the blame on everyone but the people they elected to power. Vote wiser and stop whining.
Take a look at what was once Portland and is now a sewer. In terms of homicides, San Francisco is not far behind, as well as many other cities. Cities are losing significant enterprises. Murderers who commit crimes are released from jail just to commit them again.
Thieves are permitted to steal from one of my favorite stores even here in Roseburg, and nothing is being done about it. This puts all our good citizens and their employees in danger. Quit supporting criminals.
Since we are in grave danger, I suppose nothing will happen until the bomb detonates. Americans, wake up.
