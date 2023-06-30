Letter: Voters can do better than candidates presented Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Voters can do better than candidates presentedQuesion: Who are the two top-tier candidates running for President of the United States?Answer: Two geriatric white men — one who seems ready for assisted living and the other who seems ready for a prison sentence.We can do better, America. There are so many other good possibilities; people who have experience and integrity.How about Tim Scott or Liz Cheney on the conservative side, or Cory Booker or Amy Klobucher on the liberal?Let’s get past our fealty to has-beens Biden and Trump and elect someone who can move this country out of the morass in which it has become mired.We can do better, voters! Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Cynthia BolognaRoseburg React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Scott Mendelson Jun 30, 2023 11:46am I must humbly apologize for being an old white man. I simply had nothing to do with it. Moreover, in Roseburg there are no tall buildings to hurl myself off of. What is an old white man to do? Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular More abuse alleged at Douglas County foster care home Forget Me Not owner sues local man in spat Anomaly reported at Galesville Reservoir 54th annual Summer Arts Festival underway in Roseburg A different way to remember a loved one Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News 2023-24 NHL Schedule 2023-24 NHL Schedule 2023-24 NHL Schedule 2023-24 NHL Schedule 2023-24 NHL Schedule
I must humbly apologize for being an old white man. I simply had nothing to do with it. Moreover, in Roseburg there are no tall buildings to hurl myself off of. What is an old white man to do?
