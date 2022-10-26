What is the main message of Republicans in this election? Fear of immigrants. Fear of crime. Fear of what schools are teaching students about diversity and history; blame of inflation on the Democrats and the Biden Administration.
Inflation is not due to Democrats. Inflation is the result of the great chasm of wealth between the rich and middle-to-low income. And when addressing taxes, the Republicans cut taxes for the highest income bracket and slash programs for those struggling families.
What am I afraid of? Having our personal rights removed; of having Social Security slashed. (Thanks to the Biden Administration, the cost of living for Social Security is going up this next year). Republicans want Social Security abolished.
I’m not afraid of immigrants, children learning about our history of slavery and, by the way, the crime rate is shown to be higher in states with Republican governors and legislatures.
Yes, I’m voting for Tina Kotek for governor and Val Hoyle for U.S. Representative. Both are committed to protecting a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion or for a person to choose the person they want to marry, and to maintain the separation of church and state. They have proven they will work for middle and low-income citizens, for the homeless and disadvantaged with equal effort in supporting the needs and rights of small businesses and those in higher income brackets.
