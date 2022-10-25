Several letters have appeared in this column lately, deriding Alek Skarlatos as one too inexperienced to run for Congress. All the more reason to vote for him, I say!
Unlike the toadies that the voters of this state have been sending to both Houses of Congress for many years, a successful Skarlatos will arrive in D.C. without the blemish of having sat under the tutorship of Pelosi and/or having fed at the trough of corruption, as so many have, over the span of their congressional careers.
Voters, if you are truly satisfied with the direction our country is heading or in large part has arrived at, truly happy with the price that you are paying for gas, groceries, etc., truly looking forward to the cost of heating your home this winter, truly comfortable with the things being taught to your children and are you truly pleased with the rampant crime in our state and across our nation and finally, are you okay with God being pushed out of our society in favor of the pervasiveness of the "new world order?"
If you answered yes to any of the above, then the person with the "D" after their name is probably the one for you. I say no to all and I will be voting for the inexperienced young man with the "R" at the end of Skarlatos. People, how can he possibly be as bad as what we have had?
