War in another country can bring us together. But war within our own country shall persist.
We may not realize that the Putin machine has disseminated false propaganda and lies about Ukraine and other countries. Over five years, Putin assisted in the lies in our politics, Trump v. Clinton. Having bought the lies, a president sought advice from an autocrat with no values in a democracy.
War is founded on factual disagreements, not I covet your country, so I shall take it. Fights start because heads of governments have taken the stance that only they are the one true country.
Our county seems to enjoy the static between wanting to keep a lie going strong by propagandizing old and fake news. Fox theater glorifies false news and seems successful in over 30 percent of households.
Why does war happen even in our county? Ignorance of history, lack of truth, a paralyzed community that seems entrenched in defeat. We can wage war against one another or rise as peaceful people.
Before entering into a diatribe of insults, learn history, how destructive forces brainwash us, and keep us from the truth. Instead of waring, we should be making peace together.
It will not come from the antics or quips from angry tribalists spreading false news. It begins with kneeling, begging God to help wake up this world and to strive to work toward peace.
Russia invades because it has a dictator.
We have no dictator here, but we have so many dissenters to unity and truth that weakens our country.
