We had a forever war. Until we didn't.
We spent $300,000,000/day--$10,000,000 (plus tips and grift) per hour, every hour, night and day — for nearly 20 years. Spent thousands of American lives, tens of thousands of Afghan lives, our international credibility.
We created a recruitment poster for Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab, and all the other terrorists and suicide bombers throughout the world.
We brought home wounded heroes without their arms, or legs, or eyes, or minds. Over 20,000 wounded Americans.
Tens of thousands of similarly killed/wounded Afghans, including children: "collateral damage" from drone strikes on weddings, funerals, etc. And thousands killed/wounded by the brutal Taliban, as well.
During our occupation, maternal and infant mortality rates were cut in half: great! And 37% of Afghan girls can read: superfine! In Kabul and other cities, people got a tiny taste of liberal democracy, even under the disastrously corrupt regime we installed. Maybe, "A taste of honey's worse than none at all." (Smokey Robinson) — or maybe that honey will go to their heads, like mead. We shall see.
We got bin Laden. In Pakistan.
But for all the decades, lives, blood, and treasure, we built a house of straw. The Taliban wolf blew it away in days. We tried to build a house of bricks. We failed. Twenty more years of piling on more straw would not have created a single brick.
Some houses, you just gotta leave. Or never enter.
War is chaos. Leaving war is inevitably bloody chaos: ask the Brits, who fled Kabul with ~20,000; just one stumbled alive into Jalalabad. We evacuated 120,000+ and tragically lost 13 American lives (and more Americans wounded, and 200+ Afghan casualties).
“This decision about Afghanistan is not just about Afghanistan. It’s about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries."
Good call, Mr. President.
