War’s Quest

We send our young men off to war to do the country’s will,

To use their strength and eagerness, with strategy and skill.

They skirmish on the battlefield, away from hearth and home,

While holding up the country’s flag, wherever they may roam.

In hope of finding future peace, they plunder and they kill,

Annihilating those they meet, to do their country’s will.

Does not this strategy suggest a thoughtless irony,

To hope for what advances peace while killing those they see?

For ages, men have gone to war, their visions to defend,

By slaughtering the very ones they could have had as friend.

When will we learn that war is not the answer to our quest,

For mines and missiles cannot ever hope to bring us rest.

For might does not make right, we find, and in the bitter end,

It makes us wonder if the goals we chose, we should defend.

For when the noise of war has ceased, and all is said and done,

Dark coffins will return with flags and heartaches just begun.

The blood that’s shed will only lead to more of just the same,

For war is hell and casts the spell of tragedy and shame.

The only answer lies in changing hearts of wood and stone,

The only weapon that can work is heaven’s love alone.

Sandra A. Haynes

Roseburg

