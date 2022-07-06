Letter: War's Quest Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save War’s QuestWe send our young men off to war to do the country’s will,To use their strength and eagerness, with strategy and skill.They skirmish on the battlefield, away from hearth and home,While holding up the country’s flag, wherever they may roam.In hope of finding future peace, they plunder and they kill,Annihilating those they meet, to do their country’s will.Does not this strategy suggest a thoughtless irony,To hope for what advances peace while killing those they see?For ages, men have gone to war, their visions to defend,By slaughtering the very ones they could have had as friend.When will we learn that war is not the answer to our quest, For mines and missiles cannot ever hope to bring us rest.For might does not make right, we find, and in the bitter end,It makes us wonder if the goals we chose, we should defend.For when the noise of war has ceased, and all is said and done,Dark coffins will return with flags and heartaches just begun.The blood that’s shed will only lead to more of just the same,For war is hell and casts the spell of tragedy and shame.The only answer lies in changing hearts of wood and stone,The only weapon that can work is heaven’s love alone.Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Early morning blaze guts Del Taco restaurant in Roseburg Plans for Thundering Water gaining momentum Tesla plans to open massive Supercharger Station in Sutherlin Death Notices July 1, 2022 Couple escapes early Monday morning Roseburg fire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oregon gov. candidate Kotek tests positive for COVID-19 Public Meetings Winston-Dillard area woman wins quarter beef during subscription drive Health Calendar One killed, two hospitalized in Tuesday crash on Highway 38
