I'm hoping that my vote will have some meaning this time around. I watched the governor's debate with great interest and believe I can now make an informed decision.
Betsy is the consummate career politician (Democrat) with her finger on the each issue that is important to us Oregonians. She was able to identify them with great accuracy. The trouble is, we have been faced with the same issues for years and have elected politicians who have promised to correct them only to have our hopes dashed. It seems that most of these problems simply give politicians something to campaign on and are quickly forgotten once elected.
I really won't go into Tina's performance, platform or qualifications as her single most important issue, while important, is something that should be decided by the voters of each state, not some judge or politician.
So that leaves Christine. Christine wanted to talk about issues rather than attack her opponents. I want to know what candidates are going to do, not what they think of the other candidates. She also stated that she would fire a huge percentage of the entrenched bureaucrats who she (and I) believe responsible for our current, dismissal, state of affairs. I applaud her intention, and truly hope she succeeds, if elected, but the rascals are harder to catch and fire than one might think. So obviously, I will vote for Christine and hope she is successful in stopping the downward spiral we see happening to Oregon.
I guess the bottom line is that I'm sick to death of career politicians who promise the world and deliver nothing but more problems, so I hope that Alex is successful as well.
(1) comment
Amen! Oregon needs a new direction!
The country needs a new direction!
We need the return of statesmen (not politicians) and integrity!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.