Watching the Jan. 6 hearings reveal what occurred in the months and days leading up to that day is eye opening. The White House aides that were present and testifying to what they heard said and acts done in those hours to the committee is shocking. The lack of strength and patriotism demonstrated by Meadows and Trump’s own family in that time. The blatant ignorance of his own cabinet appointees and individuals’ encouragement of the lie over months.
Giuliani and Powers' frivolous lawsuits that lacked evidence. Eastman writing an opinion to claim the election fraudulent. Flynn wanting to impose martial law, having the U.S. military confiscate voting machines and overturn the election. Television appearances and tweets encouraging radical right-wing extremists and supporters to arm themselves and standby should Pence fail to void the election result. Those discoveries are mind numbing to believe that our country's elected officials and select members of society were organizing a coup.
The worst part of these outcomes is not that this was a premeditated attack on democracy, but that so many Republican senate and congressional officials are still advocating for the tyrant is the crime. Those that condemn the hearings as a farce or vendetta to get Trump, or whatever twisted conspiracy they support, should be removed from their seats in the house. These members of the house themselves are traitors to the constitution of your country. Trump and his coconspirators should be striped of government pensions. All campaign funds raised should be confiscated and applied to the damages of government property from the Republican's perceived peaceful gathering and protest. Trump’s personal property and his supporting members of the house to pay the victims medical expenses and disability by the lack of action to stop what happened.
