It is usually but not always, exciting to have your name on the front page of the News Review. I was pleased, however with the story about the Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District by Ms. Cegavske last Friday. All of the candidates are qualified and any of them would be an asset on the board. There were however several points in the story that need clarification.
First of all there is no attempt by this irrigation district to put meters on any wells. This is far from the authority of this district and I would be very surprised if anyone on the board thought this was a good idea. Irrigators do have meters on their pumps in the creek at their point of diversion but we have nothing to do with private wells.
Water rights are complicated, evolving and are of important value to the owner of land with water rights. A fundamental of what this board does is the protection of water rights for agricultural pursuits in the Olalla and Lookingglass Valleys.
Finally, with the COVID-19 issue our meetings for the last year have been on the computer. When we get back to normal, our meetings are always open to the public. We also have an annual meeting for all the users of the water provided by the district. This is when we discuss the issues before us and welcome guidance from our irrigators as well as share a dinner. Three of these eight candidates will win the election but all of them are welcome to attend our meetings. We will put any rumors to rest.
Richard Chasm
Dillard
