The are cannibal animals, such as tiger sharks, Polar Bears, spiders, Chickens, Hamsters, Salamanders and most notoriously the current GOP. Can democracy exist with three parties?
It is apparent that the GOP has sold their soul to the devil. Trumpism and Trumpmania have polluted our nation.
GOP members ousted Liz Chenny. Will they go after others who do not support the Big Lie?
In today's age, I am happy to be a Democrat. We do not eat our own. We build for them. We worry about sustenance, housing and health care. We work on getting America through the COVID Pandemic. And we are about justice for those who perpetrated the insurrection on Jan. 6.
Let the GOP eat themselves up. I am proud of the Liz Cheney type who still have decency and truth as their ethics.
Of course, eventually as the GOP burns down democracy as we know it, voting, citizen's rights and unity with other nations, we Democrats will be happy to lead the nation into the next decade.
Perhaps, Trump will have eaten up all of his own. Only he will stand lonely in an orange jumpsuit wondering where it all failed.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
It's really a shame what the republican party has become. All they do is lie and lie some more.
And here in Douglas County it appears that almost 70% of the people are okay with that.
I think these people are mot thinking rationally. Instead they are yielding to base instincts of fear and loathing of people who are not like them, as well as fear of losing status in a rapidly changing world.
But why that fear and loathing leads them to follow the most corrupt, amoral, vengeful, totally disgusting person to have ever been elected even as a dog catcher is way beyond me. These trumpeters are out of their minds- like a cult.
