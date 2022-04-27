With the school bond on the ballot for Roseburg Public Schools, I am hopeful we can do great things for our students. Everyone should know that investing in our students today will make a brighter future for our students and community in the future.
I am especially excited about the safe and secure entryways and digital keyless entries the bond will guarantee for each school. I believe this will assure parents that security is a major focus, and realistically it will help prevent incidences even small communities sometimes face. With the digital keying system, all classrooms can be shut down within a second if an intruder is seen on campus, and entryways will confirm who can and cannot enter the building.
I am also excited to see there will be new tracks at both middle schools, in addition to turf fields. These will be used extensively by students on a day-to-day basis, and may be used by the community for walking and running. The middle schools have unacceptable outdoor learning spaces, and this will really help a school population that needs those spaces.
Roseburg High School is my school, and I am thrilled to think of my boys attending there and feeling the pride I do. Rebuilding the Heritage and the opportunities the new structure will add to vocational classes and to learning classrooms is long overdue, but the opportunities that will come with a new structure will be so welcomed.
In Oregon the only way we can finance major improvements to public school buildings is through a bond measure. We have not done this for our schools for over 20 years, and only passed one bond in 40 years. It is time we stepped it up. Vote yes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.