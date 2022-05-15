As a member of the Roseburg Schools Board of Directors, I served with a pride and humility for my community and our schools. I witnessed struggles and victories during my time with the board, and never once doubted the sincerity and resolve of my community to make sure our schools function with learning and growing in mind.
I served on the board when my own children were students in our schools. I am also very proud of the education my children received from elementary school until they graduated, and that education has served them well in the furtherance of their education and job prospects. As a parent, I can assure my fellow voters the school district has focused on the learning standards most relevant to useful knowledge and thinking skills for our students in the 21st century.
The headlines we read today about indoctrination of students are not compatible with what our students are taught in our classrooms. Our district has maintained a healthy, transparent relationship with parents, opening up our curriculum discussions and considerations to anyone in the community who has concerns. Teachers are encouraged to open their curricula to parents, and communication with parents is regarded as an advantage for parents and teachers alike.
Our schools are great. Our school buildings are not. The buildings are crying out for renovation and modernization. We cannot keep putting a band-aid on the infrastructure without compromising the safety, security, and learning of our students. It’s just common sense.
Listen to the people who have devoted their time on the Community Bond Committee, written in, are online, who are standing up for this bond. They know, first hand, we need this as a community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.