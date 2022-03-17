"No man left behind." This has always been a proud promise of every service member. I know this has always meant left on the battlefield.
No one left behind. What does this mean today, in Douglas County, Oregon? Many of you fought for our country, and some of your fellow died. You brought them home.
Do you leave these who served our country behind only on the battlefield, or does it mean left behind wherever they have fallen? Each of you swore an oath to protect and defend our country. and every veteran was promised to never be left behind.
In our community are many who have been left behind on a different place.
On the streets and in wretched camps along the rivers, anywhere they can be safe for the night. are those who also took the oath. They have been left behind. It is the sacred duty of each of you to take care of those who are left behind. There is no excuse for you to leave your fellow veterans behind, anyplace. On the battlefield, or on the streets, on the riverbanks, or anywhere they can rest.
There is no excuse for your lack of inaction for these fellow veterans who served the country they love, just as you have.
Each of you, every single one of you, must go to these fellow veterans, no matter what their life situation is like right now. They promised to never leave you behind, and you must not no leave them behind. Anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.