There is a circular argument that is dangerous. Should Oregon pay to reduce its consumption of greenhouse gases, if California produces more? This circular argument, why should I stop, if the other guy won't is dangerous. The 'Tragedy of the Commons' is a concept that explains that a natural resource that is free, can be exploited. Elinor Ostrom received the 2009 Nobel Prize in Economic Science for demonstrating the concept in her book 'Governing the Common's.
Dumping CO2 or other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere is a benefit under the current world economic system because it's free. Companies who want to make money producing a product have no incentive to not overuse this free resource. The problem is dumping in the atmosphere is not free, but has a cost called global warming. Warming oceans, changing atmospheric patterns, extreme patterns of peak rain or drought, extreme temperature fluctuations are examples of global warming happening right now. These unpaid costs are the "tragedy" in the 'Tragedy of the Commons'.
As other resources continue to decline under climate change like clean water, agricultural and livable land, war and human conflict, disease, famine, drought and flooding, heat waves, and devastating wildfires will be common and a heavy price to pay. The results are frightening.
We can't put off paying the costs for dumping in the atmosphere much longer. Collectively as a human race, we must do our part to pay what's owed in order to stop global warming. Those that dump more should probably pay more, but in the end if something isn't done, we will die in our own waste, In my book God gave us brains for a reason, we must end our selfish behavior and do what is selfless and right for our future.
Diane Phillips
Azalea
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.