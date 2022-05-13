For over 50 years, we have joyfully lived in Roseburg, where Dr. Bill served the dental needs of Roseburg children for 46 of those years as a pedodontist, and Mickie was a 4-H leader, the Coordinator of the OSU Extension Drug and Alcohol Program, and worked as a substitute teacher. We raised our children, who were grateful graduates of Roseburg High School, and have spent our retirement enjoying the beauty of Oregon, our Roseburg friends, and the wonderful community we have been a part of.
We have been active in our community, in our church, and in our schools, supporting the needs as volunteers and sometimes as cheerleaders for any particular cause. We love Roseburg, not only the people, but the values embraced here.
Because of our care and concern for this community, we fully support the School Bond Measure, 10-187 to renovate and update every school building in the Roseburg Public Schools for safety and security, modernization, and improved learning. Mickie substituted in every school in the district, and believes students deserve a healthy and safe environment. We believe in our schools, but we also believe it is past time to bring our buildings up to the standards of the 21st century.
We know, at this point in the campaign, you have probably heard what is in the bond, as well as all of the positives and negatives as to why we should or shouldn’t pass this bond. We believe strongly the majority of folks in Roseburg will see the tremendous needs our old and aging buildings face, and will look to the future when considering a yes vote.
We agree, this bond is smart, affordable, and necessary.
