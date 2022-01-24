No country has a true democracy. The United States comes close but has failings. The biggest block to passing meaningful legislation through the Senate is the Filibuster, a figment of those who want to believe it is a constitutional "mandate". The Senate was originally set up by the founders of the constitution as a body for great discussion, in the same historical past of other great governing bodies.
Because of that Filibuster, the rights of people to carry out their constitutional rights to register to vote and to have reasonable access to the ballot box are in jeopardy. When the extremely conservative U. S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, the federal government was then denied oversight of laws passed by individual states. However, this did not unnecessarily rob people of the right for free and fair voting. Gerrymandering followed. This has been carried so far in some states that it is impossible for a person of color or one with progressive values to be elected in a national election!
Senate rules were changed in 1806 so open debate could only be carried on a subject until a motion for "Cloture" (closing the matter being debated) was made. 3/5 of the members were required to approve in order for "Cloture" to prevail. This was seldom used until the 1970s.
A "talking" filibuster rule was changed to a single senator objecting to a bill, confirming federal judicial positions or administrative assignments that called for Senate confirmation.
The filibuster rule (XXII) has been set aside many times, lately for budgeting, judicial nominations and executive positions.
In the current political environment, it is essential that the current status of Senate Rule XXII be changed back to its original use as a deliberative political function.
