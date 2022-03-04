We have a real need for a medical workforce center
A lack of trained healthcare professionals is especially acute when 24 of Oregon’s 36 counties are designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas. All 24 counties are rural. In southern Oregon there is a desperate need for healthcare professionals but there is not a major medical workforce training center anywhere in southern Oregon. The Oregon Legislature has recognized the need and has awarded our community $5 million to help jumpstart the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center. Thanks go out to many folks who worked extremely hard to convince legislators this project needed to receive funding support. State Representative Christine Goodwin was a real champion in this effort, and she deserves our thanks.
I know the impact this Center will have on people trying to access health care services throughout rural Oregon. A recent report estimated that about 62,00 veterans live within the boundaries of the Roseburg VA. It serves veterans from the California border to Eugene and west to Coos and Curry Counties. The Roseburg VA faces daily challenges meeting staffing needs to serve our veterans. There is need for medical technicians, nurses, social workers, and physical therapists.
Medical students in our community have great opportunities for the VA and CHI Mercy Health to provide their clinical experiences, but there has not been an entity to generate that workforce. Most students currently receive their education in urban areas where most medical training opportunities exist. Many do not return to their home communities to practice. Studies have shown that 75% of nursing school graduates end up working within one hundred miles of their school. The best way to retain medical professionals is to provide training where they live. Thank you to this community for your long-time support of this effort.
