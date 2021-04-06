We were excited to learn about what was going to happen with the Big Kmart building on Stewart Pkwy but were disappointed when we heard it was going to be another big chain grocery store in North Roseburg.
We have nothing against WinCo, we’ve shopped there and saved money there. But how does it make sense to demolish the Kmart building, and no guarantees they won’t also demolish the Big 5 store too, to build a huge 70,000 sq. ft. grocery store in the same parking lot as Sherm’s Market? In fact, there are four major grocery stores within one mile or less of Stewart Pkwy and Edenbower. Is this the only part of Roseburg worthy of a grocery store, don’t other areas of town need one?
We are also concerned about the traffic this will create. Even in its heyday, the Kmart was never all that busy. WinCo on the other hand always seems to be busy and extraordinarily so during the all-important peak traffic hours. Even without Kmart, it takes at least two traffic light cycles during busy times to turn onto Edenbower to go to the freeway. Add a busy WinCo to that and it’ll likely double.
And what do the hundreds of new daily car trips this will create mean for Mercy Hospital and emergency response times? Has the City made sure that a comprehensive traffic study was done? Will WinCo, and not taxpayers, be making any needed improvements to support this new traffic? Will this impact air quality and pollution? What about delays and noise during demolition and construction?
There are a lot more questions than answers about this project. We hope that the Planning Commission will not rush to approve this before making sure that we have answers to these questions.
Robert Smith
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.