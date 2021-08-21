I was born before Pearl Harbor (no, I wasn’t responsible.). Between the ensuing wars (WWII, Cold War, Korean War) we encountered hardships and fears — similar to today. There were shortages and rationing of gasoline, tires, beef, butter, sugar — even chewing gum. There were curfews, black-outs (we lived on the coast), and large events were cancelled. Sound familiar?
We had ‘bomb drop drills’ at school and we feared instant annihilation from the sky. My only hope was (if we survived) my teacher would forget the test she was about to give us.
There were epidemics and quarantines. Before school each fall, different shots were required before we could attend. They gave us vaccine shots for things such as mumps, measles, asthma, and rubella. Occasionally, parks, and swimming pools were closed. I remember when people mainly sheltered at home during the ‘polio summer’ of 1946. For the next 9 years, people worried about living with crutches or worse, in an iron lung. The Salk vaccine was finally approved (1955) and every student lined up at schools to get their two preventative shots. Despite all these war and medical challenges, everyone pulled together. The medical and science worlds were supported (I remember The March of Dimes), and even entire cities were (regretfully) sprayed with DDT.
Our current threat is the virus. But we have two powerful tools to use - the vaccine and the mask. Not using these tools gets in the way of jobs, kids being in school, eating out, traveling, sporting events, and — possibly most important — it will kill people. Using these two tools will help with keeping businesses afloat, our schools open, visiting friends and relatives, and saving lives.
Get the vaccine and wear a mask. This too shall pass.
David Johnston
Roseburg
(1) comment
[thumbup]David Johnston. Previous generations willingly made major sacrifices to save lives, but many people today are unwilling to be inconvenienced in order to save lives.
More people have died of covid in the US since March 2020 than all the Americans who died in combat in WW1, WW2, Korea, Viet Nam and the Gulf wars combined.
And, yet, 50% of the adult population of our county refuses to be inconvenienced while calling themselves patriots. This is a tragedy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.