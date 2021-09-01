The U.S. is out of Afghanistan for now.
The U.S. had to demonstrate to the world it would honor an agreement no matter how distasteful. The U.S. in one way or another provided the military equipment to the Afghan government. Afghanistan is a mix of power bases such as warlords. The U.S. could not nation build where religion is likened to nationalism.
The way the U.S. government went about pulling out was really stupid and bad. It is highly likely the U.S. will be hearing from the Taliban again in one way or another in the future.
Mike Benjamin
Roseburg
Getting out of Afghanistan 🇦🇫 is something most everyone agrees is a good thing. 13 soldiers dying in the process, flying 120,000 unvetted taliban to the United States, leaving American citizens, women and children, behind at the mercy of terrorists is not acceptable.
Hmmmm....the Taliban is not going away....just a matter of time now....
