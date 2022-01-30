Letter: We live in a pretty special part of the world Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Back int he 70s a local station had a contest based on "What do you like about Douglas County?" I submitted the following and won the contest. The words flowed from my heart, not from my head:"Oh, a second bit of heaven fell from out the sky it seems, all equipped with natures wonders, rivers, mountains, lakes and streams.It has the greatest weather, and the people are the same. It's the only place to live in, Douglas County is its name."I still feel the same way about our city and county. We are more than Republicans and Democrats. We need to stop focusing on what is wrong and take the time to enjoy what is good.Johanna KellerRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg officials settle on site for homeless shelter 'A giant in our community': Family, friends remember Frank Moore, WWII veteran and legendary fly fisherman Oregon Health Authority to file permanent school mask, vaccination rules Two people facing weapons charges after alleged theft of guns Frank Alvin Moore Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep LIVE-IN CAREGIVER TUTOR NEEDED Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Books Exploring Nature What's Up Warehouse expansion at warehouse in Green With less options for after-hour emergency vet care, residents left with few options Gynn Oneida Deaton Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
