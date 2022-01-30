Back int he 70s a local station had a contest based on "What do you like about Douglas County?" I submitted the following and won the contest. The words flowed from my heart, not from my head:

"Oh, a second bit of heaven fell from out the sky it seems, all equipped with natures wonders, rivers, mountains, lakes and streams.

It has the greatest weather, and the people are the same. It's the only place to live in, Douglas County is its name."

I still feel the same way about our city and county. We are more than Republicans and Democrats. We need to stop focusing on what is wrong and take the time to enjoy what is good.

Johanna Keller

Roseburg

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.