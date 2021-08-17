We lost a true servant advocate of the working class. Representative Leif and I did not always see eye to eye regarding state issues over the past 3-plus years, and we even had a few strong disagreements, but I never doubted his love for his community. Gary was nothing if not humble and kind. I really can’t say that about many other people I have met and worked with in elected office. He was always ready to do whatever he could to serve others. He’s been a part of so many of our lives for decades.
Almost every child that has grown up in the greater Roseburg area for the past 30-plus years had Gary take their picture for school and sports at one time or another. He always had a smile on his face. He was always sincerely interested in what was happening in your life. He wanted to be invested in you. His love for the people was only surpassed by his love for his bride Carol and his Lord and Savior. Most elected officials in the modern era don’t see themselves as servant leaders, but as authorities. He was the opposite.
Like Gary his bride Carol is one of the kindest and most servant hearted people you could ever have the pleasure of meeting. It says much about a man who can secure and keep the love and partnership of such a woman. They had a marriage we should all strive to emulate. It needs to be stated that without question Gary Leif was the most humble elected official among all of us in elected government that represent the people of the Douglas County region. We should all be proud that he was ours and we were his.
I deeply regret that the Representative and I had a falling out over the past year. He was and is a truly beautiful soul that made us all a better community. I hope we will all honor him and his memory by following his example of being servants first and always.
Dallas Heard
Roseburg
Sen Heard,
Do you regret having a falling out with me over the past year? Because you did and you lost my vote.
