The transgender fallacies opinion in the July 22, 2021 News-Review is an example of the kind of free random thinking that is turning our nation into the lawless anything-goes behavior and governance that has turned loose all kinds of unbelievable results across our nation, especially in many of our major cities.
If we are anchored to nothing but our own ideas and to ourselves, we as a people can be blown in any direction by whatever wind of argument or teaching that is presented.
So often, as in this case, proponents of a certain life style or political position, are able to invoke some technical scientific appearing facts to try to convince the reader of his opinion.
As freedom loving and devout citizens of the land, it is urgent that we be well informed and stable in positions we hold on many social, political and even Bible based issues in order to do our part in preserving the foundational principles of the nation that once made us stronger than we are now.
If each of us worships his own god instead of the supreme God of creation and try to teach others the same, then right or wrong and law and order depend on nothing but whatever our “want to” or “don’t want to” moves us to think or do.
Thus, there is no right or wrong; there is no law and order and there is no sound dependable way to be a nation or a people.
Art Groseclose
Winston
