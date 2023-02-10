Sticks and stones may break my bones. When we were kids, we learned this rhyme to develop a tuff skin. Children have every right to confront bullies and name-callers. When we grow up, St. Paul says, we put aside childish ways.
When we get a job, we realize that we must show respect and good character or lose the job. What happened to us?
I have become disillusioned by the lack of care, name-calling and screaming “liar” at a congressional event. The lions are in the stadium and the adults are in the arena. The lack of respect is more than just one-sided. Both political parties attack one another, but they diligently do so with some decorum. A lack of ethical behavior and indiscretions was a call to take one off the committees or send them packing. Now, we have a compulsive liar (George Santos) and screaming and belligerent child (Marjorie Taylor Greene), a cabinet of men that seem to want to play a game of grudge. Congress should address our basic needs, but they have become inexperienced and childish men and women.
We must hold those who are given greater responsibility to higher standards. We would not want all of our kids screaming liars or being obstinate and unyielding in school. Behavior and tolerance must start at home. Moms and dads, are your kids intolerant, belligerent, name-callers or bullies? If so, get some psychological help for them. Curtail your behaviors and language. We may have missed the mark this decade with terrible politicians. We can grow respectful and able leaders in the near future.
