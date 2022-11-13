I completely support Dennis Olds’ position, regarding the mistake made on the recent property tax statements, in his letter that appeared in the Nov. 3 edition.
I asked questions in both the commissioner’s office and the assessor’s office in the Douglas County Courthouse. Everyone I spoke with was polite and tried to help, especially in the assessor’s office.
The closest I came to an answer regarding the property tax statement with the incorrect tax amounts was at the commissioner’s office. Evidently, there was a change being made from an old software program to a newer one. I was told there was a “wrong date” in the old software that caused a glitch in the operation of the new software and that this all occurred “in house.”
Regarding the additional cost of mailing the corrected property tax statements, I was told that the money for that would come from the “general fund” and not cost the taxpayers anything. My understanding of the general fund monies is that it comes from taxpayers somewhere/somehow.
In the end, since my computer skills will just get me into a Kindergarten class on computers. I walked away confused and very unsure if I had answers that made any sense.
Someone like Mr. Olds (an independent source) should be hired to ferret out the truth of this, and with his background of expertise and experience, explain to the taxpayers (in layman’s terms) what happened. Lack of proper oversight resulted in more taxpayer money being spent than necessary. A complete disclosure is in order.
