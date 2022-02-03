It is obvious to me that some pseudo-environmental groups are motivated to oppose salvage for financial gain. However, my critics are correct. I haven't access to anybody's financial affairs. My evidence is a GAO report. So if those groups aren't opposing salvage for financial gain that means they are willing to choke us in smoke, degrade soil and water, and even endanger people's lives for free. That makes them eco-terrorists, rather than greedy businesses to me. The Umpqua Watersheds, Oregon Wild and Cascadia have opposed every salvage sale I've looked into.
My critics wanted my credentials and I started on them, but stopped. It looked like my obituary. I'd hate to wake up, read the paper, and think I was dead. Motivation for my letters doesn't come from my lifetime of conservation anyway. It comes from a little girl about 6-years-old. I was assigned to a fire in Colorado about 20 years ago. We stopped to help a family evacuate. The little girl was crying because we couldn't find her cat and we all had to leave. I've never felt more useless and beaten. Now, when I go up the river and see those burned homes, it's through the tears of that little girl.
Unlike pseudo-environmentalists, forest managers have to weigh damage from salvage against potential damage from future fires. Resource damage has to be overwhelming before managers decide to pursue salvage. They know soils are fragile. They opposition will cause delays, and their efforts my be wasted. Still, they do it because it's the right thing to do.
The Archie Creek Fire was a warning from nature that we need better forest management. Salvage is one tiny step forward.
