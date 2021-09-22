Leadership in Douglas County is missing in action. We have a sheriff who was elected and paid to enforce all the laws and regulations of the state and county. He has publicly claimed he can ignore those that he doesn't agree with. Can I exceed the speed limit, not wear my seatbelt, burn yard debris in my backyard, or have one too many drinks then drive home? I want to enjoy my Constitutional freedoms! We have county commissioners who get high marks in obstructing guidelines intended to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. They were gaslighting all of the state and federal leaders who advocated for mask wearing and vaccinations. You threatened county employees who tried to implement simple health measures. You eventually got your way. Those freedom robbing mandates were relaxed and now look where we are. What did you offer to curb the spread?
While our commissioners are quite good at disparaging federal and state mandates, they have no problem taking federal money (Secure Rural Schools money) meant for firefighting and wildfire planning and using it to lobby Congress. Their rhetoric is often free of facts. Case in point, in the Aug. 18 edition of The News-Review the top story was: "County is a slow grower." Mr. Freeman stated he wasn't surprised that the county was one of the slowest growing in the state. Douglas County grew at 3.28% over the last decade, according to the 2020 Census. Commissioner Freeman, as he does often, attributes our county woes to the federal government. He attributed the county's slow growth to: 1) federal timber harvest policy and 2) lack of buildable land.
According to the latest census, Douglas County has 52% of its land federally controlled. When compared to other counties with a greater percentage of their lands held by the feds, their growth rates were greater than ours. Why? Aren't federal timber harvesting policies similar among western Oregon counties? Josephine County has 68% of its land federally controlled and had a growth rate of 5.8%. Tillamook County has 73% of its land controlled by Washington, yet it had a growth rate of 7.1%. What? Why does Douglas County lag so far behind the others? What are they doing that we are not?
I suggest we have to look at leadership — or lack of it. Mr. Freeman says of timber management, "It's what we do here." The reasons for the decline of the timber industry are many and varied. Other counties have figured out how to move forward economically with timber being less prominent than it used to be. We need 21st Century thinking and action if we want robust growth. If we are going to hang our hat on what we did in the 1960s and 1970s we will find ourselves in a museum.
It's time to stop blaming others and find solutions. We have a talented workforce here who can adapt to changing economic conditions. Other counties have taken bold steps to position themselves to thrive in the coming years. County leaders need to abandon their divisive rhetoric, look to the future and take action to make this a vibrant county once again. "It's what we can do here."
Jim Titus
Roseburg
7 more Douglas County residents are reported dead today because of Covid, ALL of them unvaccinated. That probably means there will be 7 fewer people who will vote for the current Sheriff, Countu Commissioners and Sen. Heard.
The VAST majority of the Douglas County residents killed by Covid were unvaccinated after believing the misinformation provided by our elected officials. 75 of the 90 deaths since August 13, were unvaccinated. Our elected officials are doing their very best to kill off their voters.
