I received my May voting ballet last Friday. The News-Review on Sunday, April 30, 2023, ran a front page item and several opinion pieces concerning the Roseburg Public Schools Measure and the election of school board members.
Property taxes are high here in Roseburg. About double what the county charges. Taxes go up 3% per year by law. Take a look at the property taxes just paid this last fall and then look at what you now pay in groceries, gas and for housing. 99 cents per $1,000 assessed property value is $100 per every $100,000 of assessed value. Keep in mind that your real property value could and will be adjusted at some point. That 3% increase per year in property taxes is better than 10% every 3 years. This paper prints all persons names and details in default for property taxes just prior to new property tax payment in the fall. Take a look at that. What about the accountability of the school board for funds that should have been set aside each year for capital improvements and repairs in the future?
The ballot does not provide any qualifying data on any of those running for the school board offices. Who are these persons?
These are the same people that are supposed to set the tone for developing responsible citizens of the future by example. No money for the kids in school only an open-ended handout for more money for useless architectural refinements, furniture and décor to a proposed new building. Will there be new classrooms with air-conditioning plus a new and upgraded teachers lunch room? Accountability is the issue. Results speak for themselves. 80% graduation rate is a disgrace. It would be interesting to hear what the responsible parties have to say. Your money, you vote.
Mike Benjamin
Roseburg
