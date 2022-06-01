The well being of children should be our first concern and keeping them safe. Apparently many people knew the Uvalde, Texas, shooter was a ticking time bomb, yet nothing was done. We need to consider, how did he get that way.
First, the concerted effort to remove God and prayer from schools, the Ten Commandments from plaques, in effect removing the moral and ethical compass of our future generations. They are being taught, opposite of what Martin Luther King, Jr., hoped, that some kids are racist and should apologize to others. Whites are demonized, blacks are told they are "held down" by racism, which implies they are unable to succeed rather than telling all kids each has potential, each has worth and can succeed. Instead of teaching children to work together, they are being divided by racist ideology.
Children spend too much time on electronic devices to the detriment of their social interactions. It has been reported the shooter was an avid video game player of games like Call of Duty. These games desensitize kids to killing and death as their main goal in the game is kill as many as possible.
Guns is not the answer. Fifty years ago kids had guns, brought them to school, left them in their cars so they could go hunting after school. And there were no mass shootings. Guns are bad is the easy answer. It solves nothing but makes politicians feel good — they get credit for trying without accomplishing anything. Let's look at the real problems and causes. Stop pushing little kids by shoving CRT at them when they should just be learning the basics — reading, writing and math. Pay attention to kids — parents, teachers and friends — to assure mental health and learning. Encourage interactions, cooperation, more outside activities, less electronics.
