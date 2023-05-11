The act of saying "No." I know most of us do. Saying "No" also means saying "Yes" when needed. The current concern is making poor choices and choosing men or women who are not honest or suited.
We had an atrocious show of votes coming in. Is it the candidates or the measure? We have an election of Congress, the Senate, and the presidency. So far, the count is politics.
Trump is a felon, a sexual predator, and a liar, and he proves to have mental issues with memory and behaviors, yet so many of you still think he is my choice. What happened to make the members we elect liable to the truth? What about their ethics, skeletons in the closet, fidelity to institutions, marriage, and societal standing?
We charge homeless people for urinating on the sidewalk, even take them to jail and send them to court. But if you are a "government representative," you can pee or do vile things without repercussions. That is wrong. Ethics and honor should matter.
GOP or Democrats are the same. Expect the same. If someone purposely errs, kick the sucker to the street. Keeping them for numbers is wrong. Speak out for honesty and respect. It's not an honor to consider yourself "deplorable" unless you are. Nor is it an honor to consider yourself "righteous" unless you truly are. Get honesty and reliability back into our debate and our choice for leaders. We are failing in a big way. Make a difference.
