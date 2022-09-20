Measure 114, the "Reduction in Gun Violence Act", will be on the ballot in Oregon this November. This ballot measure would create a new permit-to-purchase procedure administered by a police chief or county sheriff with a background check that includes fingerprinting and photographing of the purchaser. The purchaser is not eligible for a permit unless proof is shown of an approved firearms training course that includes a live fire component. The permit-to-purchase, if approved, is valid for 5 years.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

Yes, I agree, the penalties for using guns to commit crimes should be harsher to dissuade would-be criminals. However, a harsher penalty cannot possibly dissuade a killer intent on taking lives and then going out in a burst of glory by being shot to death by police, as has so often been the case in mass murder by assault rifle. Why not both harsher penalties and stricter background checks? People with no bad intent and nothing to hide should have no problem.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.