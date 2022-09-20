Measure 114, the "Reduction in Gun Violence Act", will be on the ballot in Oregon this November. This ballot measure would create a new permit-to-purchase procedure administered by a police chief or county sheriff with a background check that includes fingerprinting and photographing of the purchaser. The purchaser is not eligible for a permit unless proof is shown of an approved firearms training course that includes a live fire component. The permit-to-purchase, if approved, is valid for 5 years.
The measure would place an underfunded burden on local law enforcement agencies, which would be under no obligation to provide certification or issue permits. It also creates a searchable database to maintain the information of all permittees, including those with expired permits, meaning once in the system, a permit-holder is always in the system. All firearms purchased by a permit-holder will be recorded in the database and the information is allowed to be stored for an indefinite period of time.
"Large capacity" magazines, defined as holding more than 10 rounds, would also be banned, and that is not limited to detachable magazines, which means numerous firearms - most notably shotguns with at least a 21-inch barrel would be outlawed because they can hold more than 10 mini-rounds in the tube.
These constraints against lawful firearm owners are not an answer to the criminal aspect and gun violence. We already have in place mandatory background checks.
Much stronger penalties are needed for criminals that commit gun violence and public officials must be held accountable to enforce them.
(1) comment
Yes, I agree, the penalties for using guns to commit crimes should be harsher to dissuade would-be criminals. However, a harsher penalty cannot possibly dissuade a killer intent on taking lives and then going out in a burst of glory by being shot to death by police, as has so often been the case in mass murder by assault rifle. Why not both harsher penalties and stricter background checks? People with no bad intent and nothing to hide should have no problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.