There is a plethora of reasons to pass a school bond for capital improvements in our community. Many of those reasons have been discussed in letters to the editor and on various websites over the past few weeks. My husband and I are both retired teachers, and have found the reasons for Measure 10-187 to pass to be compelling for our schools.
But the real issue for us personally right now may be a reason many retired people like us have experienced, which makes this measure even more essential to pass. We have been blessed with good health until the last five years when my husband’s heart began to act up. We echo the sentiments of Brandon Bishop’s letter in the News Review; Roseburg needs to attract and retain more top-notch doctors.
We have received excellent care in Roseburg over the years and doctors work hard here, but it is difficult to get timely appointments with a limited number of specialists and regular doctors. We are forced to travel to Eugene for the care that my husband needs. With each year of aging, this will present more barriers for us. I believe the same will be true for many retirees.
With so many retired people moving here, it seems that Roseburg could be a thriving medical center, including more medical teaching facilities for Douglas County. Roseburg schools are a critical piece of this plan. A public education system must be supported. Younger families of all kinds of livelihoods must be attracted to Roseburg. Quality public education is of critical importance. It is the life blood of the community and the foundation of a healthy democracy!
As retired people, we need this bond. We need to let the world in so our community will thrive.
