As a local realtor, teacher, and life-long resident, I am invested in the success of our community. People moving to our area want a community of educational support and safety for our children. This school bond sends the message strong and safe schools are integral for a strong and safe community.
Renovations and repairs are desperately needed for our schools. I currently have two air purifiers running non-stop in the classroom to keep the air quality at a tolerable level from mold and airborne allergens. The ceiling tiles got patched this year from a roof leak that happened eight years ago. There is rust in the water from my sink, so students leave class to get clean drinking water. There have been multiple days when the temperature in my room didn't get above 60 degrees, and days in the fall and spring where it is over 90 degrees.
Our schools are used by thousands of kids every day and have been for decades. In fact, I'm teaching in the exact same classroom I had for English in 1987 at Fremont, 35 years ago.
My classroom was designed for the early 20th century and is inadequate in terms of space and electrical systems needed in the 21st century. During hybrid teaching, we frequently lost internet connections with students attempting to access their education via Zoom.
The list of things that need updated, renovated, and repaired is extensive. The longer we wait to do this, the higher the cost is going to be for our community.
It’s common sense. If these buildings were our homes or businesses, we would invest more than this bond is asking. Yes, there is a cost to taxpayers. However, it is also an investment in our children and our future as a community. Vote yes.
