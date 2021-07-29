America wake up.
I feel sorry for the ones who haven't. I feel sorry for the ones who do for they feel no compassion for the poor at all. I cry for them for they have no heart. I feel sorry for the politicians; all they care about is lining their pockets no matter how full they are. It's never enough. While the Americans themselves don't have enough to live on, all we do is survive.
Lord help us all, for eventually our country is going to fall. Lord, I cry for all of our people for many different reasons. Please band together and save our country if you care at all.
We need help. Who cares whether you are a Democrat or a Republican? We are all Americans and we need to act like it. If you love it, praise the Lord. If you don't love it, who cares. Make room for us who do.
I feel sorry for the families whose husbands will not work when there is work to be had. It may not be what you want, but it's a job. Anything is better than nothing. If you love them, help them and yourself by being a man and father to them. Life doesn't give you peaches unless you work for them. Try it. You might like it. If you don't, I am very sorry for you. But mostly, i feel sorry for your family.
People, act like Americans for that's what we are. I am proud to be an American. Our ancestors fought to make this country what it is, and we don't need someone who wants to come in and take over. We need our people to stand together. Together we stand and divided we fall.
Wake up people before it is too late. Our soldiers have fought to save our country, and now it is our time to take care of our country. Call your Congressmen and your Senator. Let them know how you feel. Do what you need to do to get your point across.
Maybe if there is enough of us, we will be heard whether they like it or not. We are Americans and our money pays their wages. Remember that because it's the truth. Even State Legislature who make the state laws and get rid of the state laws, maybe look into them.
If you are an American, prove it. Act like it, and be proud of it. Band together. Be proud and stay proud, no matter what.
Berleata Fouts
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.