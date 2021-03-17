Twitter post by Micki J. Hall, @MickihallJ on Jan. 14, 2016, 6:37 p.m.: "This debate is a cluster----. Correspondents are in the pockets of the RNC. Candidates are Neanderthals. Question&Answers: ignorance x2."
This post refers to a 2016 Republican presidential primary debate and displays unreserved animosity for the political viewpoints that differ from hers. Mrs. Hall was Roseburg High School's only advanced prep government teacher at the time. What kind of political influence did she exert upon our children?
Mrs. Hall, now a school board member, was recently in The News-Review article "Mascot debate draws passionate pleas on February 25. She stated that there is "more than ample evidence" to confirm that mascots contribute to harmful stereotypes and misconceptions about Native American cultures and practices. She posts the conservative candidates are Neanderthals engaging in a cluster----, then then attempts to school us on proper sensitivity toward the cultures of others?
We live in the land of "The Hundred Valleys of the Umpqua," where the high school is adjacent to the Umpqua River, the students are served Umpqua Dairy products, and surrounded by numerous businesses and civic organizations named after the Native American name, Umpqua.
Mrs. Hall advises that we align our values with the school district's plan to ensure equitable and just education of children. Is that what our children received in her classroom? I have my doubts. I have resided in this county all my life, and I have never heard a parent or teacher complain that the mascot caused personal harm. Where does Mrs. Hall's "ample evidence" really come from? It is my belief that all of us have shown respect toward the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, and recently the Cow Creek Band gave our mascot their blessing.
Perhaps what we are witnessing is critical race theory and cultural sensitivity training indoctrination in our schools instead of critical thinking skills. Mrs. Hall needs to evaluate why she became a teacher and allow us to embrace our history instead of erasing it, while celebrating our growth as times change.
Christi Warren
Roseburg
