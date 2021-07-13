In Juitt’s letter published in the Sunday paper he asked readers to compare the information provided by the AMA vs the AAPS before making a decision to vaccinate or not to vaccinate. He reported the results of a non scientific poll showed that 94% of AMA members were vaccinated where as only 40% of AAPS members. Consider the sources.
Wikipedia defined AAPS as follows. “The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a conservative non-profit association that promotes medical disinformation, such as HIV/AIDS denialism, the abortion-breast cancer hypothesis, vaccine and autism connections, and homosexuality reducing life expectancy. ” It listed the membership as less than 5k.
Wikipedia’s definition of AMA is “ The American Medical Association (AMA) is a professional association and lobbying group of physicians and medical students. … The AMA's stated mission is "to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health." It is composed of more than 240k members.
Manthe’s letter in the same edition references how misinformation by a charismatic leader can result in unintended consequences. Was the election stolen? Where is the evidence? If well intentioned people act on misinformation and property is destroyed and people are killed are they hero’s or dupes? Will they be honored, excused because they were acting in good faith, or arrested and held accountable? If you chose not to be vaccinated and accidentally infect another, are you in anyway responsible. If you believe QANON, what are you capable of doing? To paraphrase from Voltaire, “If someone can convince you to believe an absurdity, then you are capable of committing an atrocity."
I seem to agree with both Juitt and Manthe in that our freedom, protected by a democratic government, depends on informed and responsible citizens.
Robert Bartlett
Roseburg
