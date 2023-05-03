Editor's Note

Douglas County follows state forest practices as set forth by the Oregon Department of Agriculture when awarding the herbicide contract. It also follows state guidance when not revealing the location of the herbicide application. This is to protect the safety of the third party, according to county officials who said previously people have protested the company and threatened the operations.

The herbicide mixture will be determined later as it depends on the noxious weeds and infestations in the area, but is highly regulated by the state. 

Douglas County officials also noted that no information was requested by the public either at the April 19 meeting, or via public records request, about the herbicide application.

On April 19, the Douglas County commissioners approved a contract to aerial spray herbicides on 135 acres of county (public) land. Details like the land's location and type of herbicides to be used were not disclosed.

