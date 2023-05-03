Douglas County follows state forest practices as set forth by the Oregon Department of Agriculture when awarding the herbicide contract. It also follows state guidance when not revealing the location of the herbicide application. This is to protect the safety of the third party, according to county officials who said previously people have protested the company and threatened the operations.
The herbicide mixture will be determined later as it depends on the noxious weeds and infestations in the area, but is highly regulated by the state.
Douglas County officials also noted that no information was requested by the public either at the April 19 meeting, or via public records request, about the herbicide application.
On April 19, the Douglas County commissioners approved a contract to aerial spray herbicides on 135 acres of county (public) land. Details like the land's location and type of herbicides to be used were not disclosed.
Herbicides contain toxic chemicals harmful to humans and animals. Their use has been controversial for years. Citizens of Douglas County deserve more transparency on this issue.
Studies have shown that up to 40% of chemicals sprayed by helicopters are blown off course. The Oregon Health Authority states that aerial sprayed chemicals can drift at least 2-4 miles from the application site. The regulations requiring the aircraft operators to follow instruction labels for mixing the chemicals for applications are not monitored or enforced.
Even the passage of Senate Bill 1602 (the Private Forest Accord), with its 300 foot buffers along fish bearing streams and lakes, is not the remedy. Especially with these documented drift rates. Nor does it require reduction in frequency or amounts of pesticides sprayed.
Community Rights Douglas County opposes the aerial spraying of pesticides. The present form of resource extraction practiced by Industrial Timber requires their use. We need a more sustainable, realistic practice of forest management.
Consider this: aerial spraying on federal forest land has been banned for over 30 years. In May 2017 residents of Lincoln County passed an initiative banning aerial spraying. For the two years that this ban was in effect logging continued and profits were made. All the while, residents and nature were free from aerial poisons. What a wonderful situation!
Douglas County residents deserve better. We need leadership willing to embraced enlighten practices of forest management. Practices that will protect our public land and all of its residents from the harms of aerial poisons. We must demand nothing less!
