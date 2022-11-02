The derogatory comments on Alek Skarlatos' support of former President Trump because Trump got along with Putin, Xi Jinping, etc., missed the point. These "bad guys" all have nuclear weapons and it is in the U.S.' best interests if we try to get along with them. Note there was no invasion of Ukraine, no mentions of possible nuclear war while Trump was in office. I suspect it was because Trump presented a strong front, worked to deal with these people as amicably as possible while always protecting U.S. interests.
President Biden was touted as expert at foreign relations, yet here we are with a financially draining war in Ukraine and talk of a possible nuclear war, not to mention the debacle of U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan where we lost 13 of our people and millions of dollars in uniforms and equipment left behind. When you compare the results, I prefer a president who negotiates with other nations, presents a strong united front and puts our country first.
Then, there was the extremely condescending comment on Skarlatos supposedly only capable of serving scones. This about a man who served our country honorably, in a life threatening situation was able to quickly take action and save lives. Serving in Congress does not depend on degrees. If it did, the people there now should be doing a way better job.
When this country started, it was people like Alek leaving their homes and jobs to serve in Congress. Many were self-taught, most didn't look at it as their life's work, rather a chance to serve the country they loved.
We need to get away from career politicians and back to citizens serving a few terms then retiring to let others serve, people who understand the concerns of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.