The derogatory comments on Alek Skarlatos' support of former President Trump because Trump got along with Putin, Xi Jinping, etc., missed the point. These "bad guys" all have nuclear weapons and it is in the U.S.' best interests if we try to get along with them. Note there was no invasion of Ukraine, no mentions of possible nuclear war while Trump was in office. I suspect it was because Trump presented a strong front, worked to deal with these people as amicably as possible while always protecting U.S. interests.

