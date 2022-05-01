Letter: We need to get tougher on abusers May 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As I was reading The News-Review dated April 28, the article on page A2 regarding Gary McConkey, a convicted sex offender, caught my attention.McConkey is asking for a plea agreement after entering a guilty plea to 5 counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and incest in 2016.Do you think his victim has had time to get over his abuse? Doubt it!Abuse stays with you forever, maybe buried deep inside, but it's still there.If this predator is given a plea deal then shame on the system letting him get back into society with a chance he could do this again.Can you guarantee his weird impulses won't surface again? Let's be tougher on these criminals and don't just slap their hands and say "No, no you shouldn't have done that to that child."Kay AndersonGlide Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sheriff: 'absolutely opposed' to release of convicted murderer Music in the Park announces 2022 lineup None injured in Lookingglass house fire late Tuesday night Douglas County victim angered by Kyle Hedquist release Two die in separate crashes in three-day span TOP JOBS News Review Carriers News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC CHOKER SETTER/RIGGING SLINGER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Great campgrounds and RV parks in Douglas County — Part 2 Asian American and Pacific Islander books Round up to support free books for children What's Up Umpqua Star Gazer: May 2022 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
