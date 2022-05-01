As I was reading The News-Review dated April 28, the article on page A2 regarding Gary McConkey, a convicted sex offender, caught my attention.

McConkey is asking for a plea agreement after entering a guilty plea to 5 counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and incest in 2016.

Do you think his victim has had time to get over his abuse? Doubt it!

Abuse stays with you forever, maybe buried deep inside, but it's still there.

If this predator is given a plea deal then shame on the system letting him get back into society with a chance he could do this again.

Can you guarantee his weird impulses won't surface again? Let's be tougher on these criminals and don't just slap their hands and say "No, no you shouldn't have done that to that child."

Kay Anderson

Glide

