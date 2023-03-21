After reading Nancy Radcliffe's March 10 Public Forum letter, I am once again amazed two people can view the identical material and arrive at two completely opposite conclusions. I, like Nancy, have viewed (many times) the video footage of the attack on our democracy on January 6. That it did not succeed is due to the bravery, patriotism and devotion to duty exhibited by the people whose job it is to protect our Capitol and the individuals we have elected to serve our country.

