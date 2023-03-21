After reading Nancy Radcliffe's March 10 Public Forum letter, I am once again amazed two people can view the identical material and arrive at two completely opposite conclusions. I, like Nancy, have viewed (many times) the video footage of the attack on our democracy on January 6. That it did not succeed is due to the bravery, patriotism and devotion to duty exhibited by the people whose job it is to protect our Capitol and the individuals we have elected to serve our country.
Those seeking to overthrow the election of our President were defeated, but they have not gone away. The threat to our democracy remains in the person who, no matter the cost, feels entitled to win. We are living in a time that challenges us to reexamine our patriotism and devotion to our democracy.
It continues to baffle me as to why any citizen of the United States would vote for someone so morally bankrupt. His appeal is obviously to those who would reshape our country in their image. They are forgetting that this country belongs to all of us, not to a single group of people who wish to rule.
The United States is a blessed democracy, given to us by brave people who wished to throw off the chains of theocracy. Some held religious beliefs while others did not, however it is obvious that they believed in the freedom to choose and this freedom is the very cornerstone of our Constitution.
No doubt the video of the January 6 attack on our Capitol will be aired many more times. I sincerely hope that when you next view it, you will recognize the violence that occurred that day and remember that it was encouraged by one individual.
