Am I missing something here? I have heard the theories on how to restore the North Umpqua River to its once great steelhead fishing. One theory is to stop stocking hatchery fish into the system because they are “allegedly” inferior.
If we have been introducing hatchery fish since 1949, how do we know that the “so called” wild fish are not the genetic offspring of these fish? Because they aren’t fin clipped?
I have been fly fishing the Umpqua River since the 1960s and never saw a decline until hatchery problems, smallmouth bass and lack of concern plagued us.
Anyone that catches a smallmouth bass regardless of the size should kill it. Smallmouth bass cannot determine the difference between hatchery and wild fish before eating them.
It is argued that water temperature problems caused by logging and global warming kill the fish. We did not have water temperature problems when there was responsible logging. Thinning and timber harvest was stopped because of the spotted owl. The logging industry closed, and the forest grew back without any land management. Now all we have is “charred” earth and “roasted” owls.
I worked as a logger for years and spent many days clearing debris from the creeks so that fish could spawn. Now millions of dollars are spent putting debris back into the creek for the fish to spawn. Amazing isn’t it, we are right back where we started?
I’m not against something that works, but stopping the stocking program is not the answer. Over the last several years thousands of fish have been lost at the Rock Creek Hatchery. We need a hatchery system that is responsibly run with an aggressive stocking program for salmon and steelhead. Only one or two organizations should not decide what happens to the public’s river systems.
