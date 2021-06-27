We should all be as efficient as our county commissioners
Question: Have our overpaid and under-motivated “commissioners:”
(1) been on an extended voyage to an alien planet (while being relieved of their limited earthling intelligence — to be studied by other beings)?;
(2) been buried in a coalmine for over a year with oxygen deprivation?;
or (3) been on a 16-month trek to the North Pole with no outside contact?
Because if not, then they should be immediately relieved of their positions for the good of Douglas County residents.
They are JUST NOW passing resolutions regarding barring County agencies from enforcing directives issued by Czar Brown?
According to Chris Boice they have been “this is something we have been sort of working on and putting together.”
Really? No hurry!
Meanwhile, our businesses have been closing or struggling to stay open, people have lost their jobs or had hours drastically cut, disarray and depression everywhere, and unending lockdowns.
But not to worry. Our brave commissioners will save us!
And this statement of action coming just days before our power-hungry, control-freak governor supposedly is preparing to announce (finally) lifting of restrictions. (Said announcement was made Friday.)
What timing! How about a raise boys??
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.