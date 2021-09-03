President Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and total disregard for people there and the rule of law, his oath of office and the U.S. Constitution shows America and the rest of the world what a liar he is. Biden is a cowardly traitor, unamerican communist lover who hates the USA. Biden is a thief who enriched himself and his family with the tax payers' money. Biden deserves to be impeached, jailed as the treacherous traitor he is!
He is as bad as Hitler, Stalin, Tojo and Mussolini, just to name a few of the infamous dictators the world has seen. Biden and his goon squad in Congress are out to destroy America any way it can be done. Divide and conquer, the educational system, law enforcement, etc. Biden is in lock step with the "communist manifesto" which spells exactly how to destroy a democratic government with socialistic and dictator like policies. Biden is well on his way in accomplishing his treacherous work. Like Hitler, who promised the German people everything, once he got absolute power he took everything away from the people.
Beware America! Don't fall for his lies. You'll never get your Constitutional rights back once you lose them. America has its faults, but the Constitution spells out the process how to amend it or repeal it, not through activist judges and dictator loving politicians.
Robert Hilliard
Roseburg
(3) comments
Wow Robert, you've really been working your way down the Biden Derangement Syndrome rabbit hole; leave some breadcrumbs so you can be located later.
You cray-cray.
Alek Skarlatos wrote a Guest Column in Tuesday's printed News-Review paper. Why hasn't it been publishished in the News-Review's on-line paper?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.