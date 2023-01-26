I would like to thank my colleague for his gracious and thoughtful reply to my public forum letter concerning human rights abuses by China EV battery companies in the cobalt mines of the Congo.
However, I would respectfully suggest that minimizing human rights issues is rarely a good look.
I would now like to offer some extended and clarifying comments to my earlier letter.
Not too long ago it was discovered that the Nike company had contract manufacturers in Asia who were using "sweatshops" with exploitative pay and abusive working conditions. Due largely to pressure by the media and customers trying to help end this practice, Nike made major strides to improve in this area.
In my prior letter, I did not suggest that anyone sell their Tesla or dismantle their solar panels. But I do hope that people will become aware of the slave labor wages and unconscionable working conditions involving the dangerous cobalt that are perpetuated to build the massive batteries for EVs.
The first step in solving a problem is to recognize that it exists. If people are armed with knowledge, some may even consider bringing pressure on leaders and people in the environmental movement for change.
I understand that many things about China are problematic. However, fair-minded people might acknowledge that Chinese factory workers are paid approximately 20 times the slave wages of a Black African cobalt worker and that working conditions in China are miles ahead of those found in the Congo.
It might also be agreed that international trade that brings goods to Fred Meyer and Walmart stores has helped to bring literally hundreds of millions of people in China out of abject poverty; not an insignificant detail.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
