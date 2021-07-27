The article by Mark Lenihan in the July 22 News Review regarding gender confirmation is largely accurate with regard to explaining in simple terms the difference between a person’s physical body sexuality and mental sexuality. Some years back, we had a beautiful and now highly intelligent grandchild born who fell into one of the categories listed in the article. A highly educated and experienced endocrinologist, a specialist at Doernbecher Hospital in Portland, explained to us, in much, much greater detail than Mark did in his article, the conditions behind physical gender development. So many complex steps must occur in the correct sequence during a child’s fetal development for the child to be born a perfect male or a perfect female, that is, someone whose brain sexuality matches their physical body. These persons who do not fit that mold are not wrong; they are simply atypical.
What we see occurring today is not a fad. The reason we now hear more about gender identification is because these people are speaking up. They are becoming more accepted. They previously kept quiet because they were held by many people to be either sinners or perverts. If you don’t believe the science, who do you believe? It sounds as if the person who wrote the July 25 Letter to the Editor (Art Groseclose) is looking only at sources that will confirm their preconceived ideas. It’s time we start recognizing and treating every person as the individual they are, rather than as a label. Futhermore, we are each the beloved child of God.
Phyllis Williams
Roseburg
