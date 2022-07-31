With a heavy heart I write my concerns about the country’s current collision with violence and fascism. I’ve been thinking a lot about this. Never before have I personally felt a potential danger by simply expressing my opinion in public. Many thanked me for my last letter to the editor. When I egg on others to write they tell me of the same fears.
This starts at the top with Trump trying to have our Vice President lynched in order to stay in power. That’s attempted murder in my book. There’s the obvious Jan. 6 violence at the our Capital he instigated. He even implied that traitors should be shot. At con-the-right rallies, Trump implies attacks on the media. He suggests folks take hecklers out on a stretcher. I see Trump, his associates and GOP firmly attached to extremely violent supremacy groups. I see the extreme right saying they want civil war. A poll by nonpartisan PRRI revealed that ⅓ of Republicans now believe ‘violence may be necessary to save America’.
And the GOP now stands behind the insurrection, big lie and our march towards fascism.
The all important dialogue between parties that is so critical to the health of our democracy is now threatened. My friends in Idaho and Michigan both said they would never stake a progressive sign or have a ‘left’ bumper sticker for fear of being threatened, attacked or property damage. Would you be comfortable with this in your area?
Expressing our opinion is a Constitutional right. Let’s not fear this. Instead, express your self with style, truth, and commitment.
