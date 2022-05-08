Following is a letter setting forth our opinions regarding the unwarranted release of Kyle Hedquist into the state's general population.
We agree with Sheriff John Hanlin's articulately-stated objections to Gov. Kate Brown's reckless action in releasing convicted murderer Kyle Hedquist from his incarceration to resume his predations against the people of Oregon. It seems appropriate to note that no reasons to justify such clemency were advanced by any party, or by the Governor herself. The crime was committed, the trial was held, conviction was had, and appeal rights expired. The prisoner was serving the legally imposed sentence. No arguments of repentance, reform or physical inability to commit further crimes appears to have been made.
Gov. Brown claims to care for the disadvantaged and poorer citizens of our state. We note that it is more than likely that Hedquist will take up occupancy among those citizens and that any future victims of his will more than likely be from among those citizens. Those who suffer from Gov. Brown's inexplicable actions will be powerless to seek redress from her for their damages.
Knowing that we can only be protected from unreformed criminals by restraining them in custody, we believe that Gov. Brown and those who share her lack of understanding have done tremendous damage to our civil society.
People who, like Sheriff Hanlin, stand for enforcing the laws and the determinations of our courts are bulwarks protecting everyone. It is heartbreaking to see their work undone by foolish, wishful thinking.
