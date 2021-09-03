No words can express just how hurt my heart is for those that have been left behind; those who believed in the American Dream and wanted to help preserve and advance the basic American way of life.
Truth is, our government surrendered to the Taliban, to the very enemy we have been fighting for the past 20 years! How many lives have been lost, and how many more will die that we left behind?
I feel ashamed for our country, for the unfathomable sorrow and disappointment of our citizens and allies left behind to fend for themselves against the tyranny that they are now surrounded by.
Folks, you are about to see the media exploit the horrific events, the blood, the dismemberment, the opening of bellies and living people dragging their entrails through the city streets while onlookers cheer and throw feces at them. The unimaginable shall become commonplace before our very eyes.
If you can think of the most hideous and cruel treatment of a human, then times that by 1,000, you still wouldn’t be close to what’s in the near future of those "we" left behind.
A future where being beheaded would be considered kind and appreciative. #WAKEUPAMERICA
R. Doyle
Roseburg
(1) comment
"Truth is, our government surrendered to the Taliban, to the very enemy we have been fighting for the past 20 years!" And we did so well over that twenty years that the Taliban took most of Afghanistan in days. Right? Another twenty would have made it better?
We ought never have gone there: the Taliban sued for peace in 2001 and offered to turn over bin Laden, Bush et al. declined. Blood lust.
We ought to have left, every day since then.
Alexander broke his empire there. The British invaded three times and lost* and the Soviets really broke their empire there (while Reagan paid the Taliban, and entertained them at the White House).
*And talk about messy evacuations: the British invaded Afghanistan and took Kabul in early 1839 without resistance; then the resistance began, and the British retreated. Of 16,000 to 20,000 British and Indian troops, there was only one known British survivor who reached Jalalabad. One. Of tens of thousands.
(For a nice fanciful novel, read Flashman in Afghanistan.)
